1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells $163,370.62 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $163,370.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,503 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $74,912.84.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 55,209 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $236,846.61.

On Monday, November 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 31,217 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $133,608.76.

On Friday, November 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,922 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $133,273.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 134,151 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $578,190.81.

On Monday, November 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,655 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $105,737.85.

On Thursday, November 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,118 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $37,911.06.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $198.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,566,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,500,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 175,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 284,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 40.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 730,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 211,666 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

