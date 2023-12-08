Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $135,852.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PEN opened at $223.19 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.