Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $173,972.79 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $153,227.61.

On Monday, October 2nd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $164,359.17.

FRSH stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

