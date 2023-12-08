Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Buys C$155,409.43 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3157088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

