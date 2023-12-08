Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 11,702 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.47 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

