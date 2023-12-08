Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) VP Tina Cessna Sells 20,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $148,600.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Tina Cessna sold 1,673 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Tina Cessna sold 1,287 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $8,339.76.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.03. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 98.59% and a negative net margin of 64.75%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLZE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLZE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 726.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Backblaze by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the third quarter valued at $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.