HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Insider Sells $142,000.00 in Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Astrid Borkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

Shares of HLVX stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $719.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. Analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

