Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -231.52 and a beta of 0.48. Axonics has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $68.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 399,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 170,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

