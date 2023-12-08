Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 122.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $2,670,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,616,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.