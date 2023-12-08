Rong Zhou Sells 3,514 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $252,831.28.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPH

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.