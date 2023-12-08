Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 9,545 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 9,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $191,377.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $87,147.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $348,921.04.

On Friday, November 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $16,016.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.