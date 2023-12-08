Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $221,375.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

