Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Sells $327,000.00 in Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,077,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,740,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rover Group Stock Performance
ROVR opened at $10.87 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.40 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
