SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $70.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $129,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,137,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 279,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,613,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $67.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.59.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. SJW Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.95%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

