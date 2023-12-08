Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBLY opened at $40.22 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -502.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

