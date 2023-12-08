Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $3.75

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDE shares. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.