Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) PT at GBX 1,361.60

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.60 ($17.20).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.53) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.95) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 1,500 ($18.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,248 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($12.73) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($12,732.10). Also, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.48), for a total transaction of £12,103 ($15,287.36). Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,030.50 ($13.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 980.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

