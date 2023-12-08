Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 5,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $298,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,151. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,226 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $292,394.70.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

PCOR opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,116,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

