Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $412,695.50 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.3 %

RJF stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Raymond James by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

