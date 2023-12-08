Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Sells $335,895.00 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AXTA opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
