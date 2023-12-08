Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Acquires $382,181.22 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,546 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $382,181.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,876,460 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,370 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $250,624.70.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,340 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,085.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,965 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $732,876.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,358.52.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $176,087.70.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

