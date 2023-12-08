Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells C$392,830.32 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$10.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4803322 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.32.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

