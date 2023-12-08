Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$49.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.03. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.3280496 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

