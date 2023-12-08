Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.85.

Shares of SHOP opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

