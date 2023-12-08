Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $58.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Camtek by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after purchasing an additional 782,958 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,162,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,093,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $62.15 on Friday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

