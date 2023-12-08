World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Kinect in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

World Kinect Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Kinect has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in World Kinect by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 60.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.