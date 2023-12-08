Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $8.08

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.08.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st.
American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
