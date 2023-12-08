Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 758,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

