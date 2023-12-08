Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives C$1.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.61.

LGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Logan Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

About Logan Energy

LGN opened at C$0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

