VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VIZIO by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in VIZIO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,941,000 after buying an additional 149,426 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.86. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

