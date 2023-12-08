Generac’s (GNRC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

NYSE GNRC opened at $120.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

