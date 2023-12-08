Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $1,289.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a reduce rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $985.00.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,118.06 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,151.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $960.43 and its 200-day moving average is $878.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

