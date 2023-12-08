Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

