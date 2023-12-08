Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.35 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.18 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

