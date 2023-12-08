Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRA

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $90.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 197.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 254,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.