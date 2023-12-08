CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

