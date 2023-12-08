Morgan Stanley Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $75.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX opened at $75.11 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

