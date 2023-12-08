Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

