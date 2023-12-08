The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $93.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $113.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

