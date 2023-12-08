Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

CCO opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.66. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flight Deck Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.1% during the first quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 7,546,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,748 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 71.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

