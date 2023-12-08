StockNews.com Downgrades D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $136.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

