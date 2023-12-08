Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.