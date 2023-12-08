Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $25.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $26.01 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,083 shares of company stock valued at $995,628 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

