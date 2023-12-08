StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.43. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $13,206,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 15.2% in the first quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

