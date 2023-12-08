Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. Equitable has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Equitable by 333.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

