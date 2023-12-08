Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kaman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $611.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Kaman will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kaman by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

