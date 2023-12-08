Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $312.29.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $306.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.35 and its 200-day moving average is $307.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3,204.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hubbell by 130.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after buying an additional 410,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $90,375,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

