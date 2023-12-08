PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $125.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $106.36 on Monday. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.