Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 67.95%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,532,000 after purchasing an additional 541,053 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,516 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,416,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

