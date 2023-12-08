THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $108.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.83.

NYSE THO opened at $107.09 on Monday. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after acquiring an additional 81,914 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

